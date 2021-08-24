Over 90 percent of Labuan’s adults vaccinated, moving to Phase 4 of PPN on Aug 26

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory of Labuan would be the first to move from Phase Three to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) effective this Thursday, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said besides that, Negeri Sembilan would be moving from Phase One to PhaseTwo of PPN on the same date.

“Based on the completed two-dose vaccination rates under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), Labuan has achieved herd immunity of 92.4% for its adult population.

“This is supported by data which shows a positive trend in the number of Covid-19 positive daily cases in Labuan, dropping to a single digit consistently for 12 consecutive days and the bed usage rate at the intensive care unit which has gone down to zero from 30% previously,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Ismail Sabri said with the decision, all the economic sectors in Labuan were allowed to operate with a staff capacity of 100%, subject to the standard operating procedure (SOP) being enforced.

According to the statement, relaxation is also given for holding seminars, workshops, courses and face-to-face meetings with the attendance capacity of 50% allowed.

Social activities like feasts, celebrations, engagement ceremonies, retreats and reunions are also allowed with 50% attendance capacity based on the size of the premises or halls while physical distancing is a must.

As for Negeri Sembilan, the prime minister said the Covid-19 cases in the state showed a downward trend with the use of the intensive care units down to 40% yesterday from over 120% at the end of May.

He said this development was also in tandem with the 72.3% vaccination achieved for the state’s adult population who had received two doses of vaccine, thus showing Negeri Sembilan being on the right track towards achieving herd immunity soon.

The prime minister said the forms of relaxation to be given to Negeri Sembilan residents were the same for other states that had moved to Phase Two of the PPN.

The relaxation given includes allowing inter-district travel for those who have completed their vaccination and inter-state travel for married couples living afar separately for them to meet on the condition that they have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Likewise for parents or guardians with children under the age of 18 who live in another state to enable them to meet but they too must have completed their vaccination.

“Praying at the mosque or surau is also allowed for individuals who have completed their vaccination, subject to the ruling or SOP set by the respective state religious authorities, as well as religious activities at other houses of worship, subject to the ruling by the Ministry of National Unity.

“Customers who have completed their vaccination are also allowed to dine at the restaurants, food stalls and other eateries while the premises owners must display the notice of accepting only customers who have completed their vaccination,” Ismail Sabri said.

He added that tourism activities were only allowed within the same state, with the condition that those wishing to stay at the hotels or homestays must also have completed their vaccination.

Meanwhile, six states/federal territories, namely, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Kedah, Johor and Melaka are still in Phase One of the PPN.

The states in Phase Two are Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah while in Phase Three are Perlis and Sarawak. — Bernama