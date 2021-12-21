Over 900 MAF personnel mobilised to help in flood relief efforts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) have mobilised assets and 919 personnel of various ranks through Op Murni to help in flood relief efforts.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said OP Murni would focus on several affected areas in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Terengganu and Kelantan.

“OP Murni was activated to conduct rescue and evacuation operations, help in food preparation and distribution, as well as liaise with officers at the Disaster Operations Control Centre. Assets such as trucks, four-wheel drive vehicles, boats and air assets from the Royal Malaysian Air Force have also been mobilised.

“MAF is always ready to deploy personnel and assets to the affected areas, and assist the authorities as well as other security agencies coordinated by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA),” he said in a statement today.

Affendi said MAF was always committed to carrying out its secondary duties to assist the authorities in rescuing flood victims, especially efforts to evacuate them to safer areas.

As of last night, over 61,000 victims have been moved to relief centres, with Pahang and Selangor recording the highest number of evacuees.-Bernama