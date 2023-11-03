Over 9,000 kidney patients undergo dialysis every year: Dr Zaliha

NILAI: The number of patients suffering from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is now very worrying with more than 9,000 patients identified as having to undergo dialysis treatment every year.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said statistics from a local study also found that one in seven Malaysians suffer from CKD, showing that it needs to be taken seriously.

“Accordingly, the government is very committed to fighting the increase of NCDs and focusing on the prevention of CKD under he National Health Agenda.

“World Kidney Day reminds us to further strengthen the government’s commitment to chronic kidney disease prevention programmes,“ she said when inaugurating the national-level World Kidney Day 2023 here today.

She said the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey found that 1.7 million individuals in the country suffer from three main NCDs, namely diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol, while another 3.4 million suffer from a combination of any of the two NCDs.

In addition to addressing growing health concerns, Dr Zaliha said the Ministry of Health (MOH) is also committed to producing a Health White Paper (HWP) to realise the aspirations and reforms of the health agenda.

She explained that the main attention of MOH is to transform patient care into health care by expanding promotion on disease prevention as part of the new focus of NCD management.

Thus, she asked the people to adopt a healthy lifestyle and carry out regular check-ups to ensure health is always at an optimal level in addition to seeking immediate treatment for those who are ill.

Meanwhile, she said that this year’s World Kidney Day, with the theme of “Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable.”, was chosen because the significant effects of natural disasters or global pandemics definitely affect the function and living conditions of society as a whole.