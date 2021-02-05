Over 97pct of premises inspected by KPDNHEP complied with SOPs - Rosol

PUTRAJAYA: Over 97 per cent of the 348,409 premises inspected by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) from May 4, 2020 until Feb 2 (Tuesday) complied with the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs).

KPDNHEP deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said of the total, only 45 premises (0.013 per cent) were compounded, 554 (0.159 per cent) were issued a warning and the rest were given advice.

“The ministry’s approach is more towards facilitating industry players by making ease of doing business a priority over the ministry‘s warnings and compounds,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the premises that have been compounded included pharmacies, telecommunication stores and restaurants.

“The ministry will not hesitate to close down any establisment if the level of non-compliance is serious, “ he said.

During his visit to Malakat Mall in Cyberjaya last Wednesday, Rosol said all the shops there adhered to the SOPs in providing the MySejahtera QR Code, limiting the number of customers in the premises and ensuring physical distancing between customers, while shops not allowed to operate, as listed by the National Security Council, were closed.

On the supply of goods enforcement, Rosol said the daily monitoring conducted across the country found there was stable and adequate supply of goods, especially food items and basic necessities such as sugar and cooking oil, at the retailer and wholesaler levels.

“This includes in areas which were affected by the recent floods. A total of 181,151 retailers, 53,912 wholesalers and 9,227 manufacturers have been inspected and we are satisfied there is no crisis anywhere in the country,“ he said.

Rosol said since the MCO was imposed until Feb 1, 5,981 notices under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (AKHAP 2011) have been issued to traders nationwide. — Bernama