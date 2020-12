JOHOR BAHRU: About 3,484 compounds amounting to RM1.74 million have been issued to the owners of premises in Johor from the beginning of the year until Dec 12 for allowing their premises to become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said of the compounds issued, only 74.2 per cent had been paid.

He said, also during that period, 11,267 cases of dengue were recorded which was an increase of 7.4 per cent compared to last year.

“From the first epi week to the 50th epi week this year, a total of 11,267 dengue cases were recorded compared to 10,490 cases in the same period last year.

“Based on that total, Johor Bahru recorded the highest number of cases with 77.9 per cent followed by Kulai (8.1 per cent),” he said in a statement, here today.

He said the 50th epi week, which started from Dec 6-12, did not record any deaths, making the death toll to remain at 42 compared to 29 in the same period last year.

Hence, he reminded the people to constantly carry out activities to eliminate aedes mosquito breeding grounds inside and outside their homes.

This is because the discovery of a new aedes mosquito breeding grounds showed that people were still not aware of the threat posed by the disease, he said. — Bernama