Over RM1.7 mln worth of goods seized, 88 cases involve controlled items

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP), Kelantan seized over RM1.7 million worth of goods, involving 88 cases under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 since January this year.

State KPDNHEP enforcement chief, Aswadi Jaafar said the goods included sugar, flour and cooking oil, seized through integrated operations together with other enforcement agencies.

“We also made 26 arrests and seized 38 vehicles from the activities of misappropriation and smuggling of controlled items at Malaysia’s border area,” he said in a statement today.

Aswadi said in the first half of this year, they also managed to curb the smuggling of petrol and diesel which were also controlled items, to a neighbouring country, with the seized goods worth RM72,146.50.

“Enforcement action against misappropriation and smuggling of controlled goods at the country’s border is conducted regularly involving the cooperation of various agencies

“This is to ensure that consumers enjoy fair prices of goods, that traders follow the law and the supply of goods is always sufficient,” he added.-Bernama