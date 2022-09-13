Over RM19.8 mln disbursed to paddy farmers affected by disasters: Mafi

TANJONG KARANG: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has disbursed over RM19.8 million through the Paddy Crop Disaster Fund to paddy farmers affected by various types of disasters this year.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said the government provides such assistance annually to reduce losses suffered by farmers due to disasters such as floods, storms and crop diseases.

“Every year, the fund receives an allocation of RM10 million, and if more is needed, we will approach the Finance Ministry,” he told reporters after the Northwest Selangor Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) Seminar here today.

Ahmad said the assistance depends on the duration of paddy grown, for instance, paddy that is less than 70 days old will be given a total subsidy of RM800 per hectare and for paddy that is 71 days and above, the subsidy will be RM1,800 per hectare, with a maximum of three hectares.

He said MAFI will make early preparations from now to face the monsoon season that is expected to affect the country at the end of this year.

“For example, the Selangor IADA always monitors the weather conditions and maintains the main canal to avoid waterways being clogged,“ he said.

The maintenance also includes the irrigation system, which means the water pumps are serviced more frequently to function efficiently, especially during floods.-Bernama