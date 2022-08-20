Over RM260,000 in traffic summonses payments collected at Selangor AKM Tour

SHAH ALAM: Police have so far collected RM264,790 in traffic summonses payments after offering a 50 per cent discount in conjunction with the Selangor Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour being held at the Shah Alam Stadium grounds here.

Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said as of 4 pm today, a total of 2,392 traffic summonses were settled at a temporary counter set up.

As the offer ends tomorrow, he encouraged the public to settle their outstanding summonses either at the AKM tour or at the Shah Alam district police headquarters from 9 am to 4 pm.

“All traffic summonses will be offered the 50 per cent discount, except for non-compoundable offences, cases mentioned in court, heavy vehicle and emergency lane offences, overtaking dangerously and on double lines, beating red lights and exhaust modifications,” he told Bernama.

The Selangor AKM tour, which kicked off yesterday with various interesting programmes and activities, ends tomorrow.

Organised by the Entrepreneurship Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP), the eighth edition of the AKM Tour themed 'Malaysian Family Entrepreneurs Drivers of National Economy', features about 100 booths set up by small and medium industry entrepreneurs and also 109 activities throughout the three-day event. -Bernama