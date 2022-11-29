Over RM500,000 in compounds issued to chicken, egg producers,wholesalers, retailers: KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KDPNHEP) has issued compounds worth RM534,200 against 2,205 producers, wholesalers and retailers of chicken and eggs for various offences, from Feb 5 until yesterday.

The ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof said the compounds were issued through 2,205 enforcement actions that were conducted to prevent profiteering of subsidised and controlled items.

He said out of the total, 153 actions involved offences such as selling goods above the maximum price, failing to display pink price tags on controlled items (1,980) and not displaying price tags (72).

“The actions and compounds were issued against 13 producers, 54 wholesalers and 2,138 retailers of chicken and chicken eggs.

“The value of the items confiscated was RM336,634,” he told a press conference after officiating the ‘Sihat Ke Saya?’ programme organised by the Association of Wives and Women Civil Servants (PUSPANITA) KPDNHEP branch, here today.

Azman also urged consumers to lodge complaints on supply issues or the price of goods through KPDNHEP’s six official channels, namely the Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) at 03-8882 6088/6245 or the 800-886-800 hotline number or through WhatsApp at 019-279 4317/019-848 8000, the Ez-ADU application, the e-Aduan portal at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or e-mail at eaduan@kpdnhep.gov.my.

On the allegation of the existence of cartels that hide egg supplies before and after the 15th General Election (GE15), he described it as baseless.

In fact, Azman said the ministry did not receive any complaints regarding such activities.

“If it happens, consumers can always lodge a report to us and the KPDNHEP’s Enforcement Division will conduct an investigation,” he said.

On the issue of a hike in the prices of eggs in the market, Azman said action could be taken against industry players under the Price Control Act and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (AKHAP 2011) if they were found to have flouted the law.-Bernama