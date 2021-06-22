Over six million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: Over six million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country as of June 21, said Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said as of Monday, a total of 4,384,441 individuals had received the first dose, and 1,666,757 had completed the second dose, bringing the total doses administered to 6,051,198.

Dr Adham, via a Twitter post, said that the five states recording the highest number of recipients receiving two doses were Selangor with 216,386 people, followed by Sarawak (188,289), Johor (176,080), Perak (154,422), and Kuala Lumpur (145,906).

On the daily vaccinations under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, he said that a total of 235,623 doses were administered yesterday; the highest since vaccination started on Feb 24.

He said of the total, 181,840 were recipients of the first dose of the vaccine while another 53,783 recipients received the second dose. -Bernama