Overcome disagreements in ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ spirit: Abang Jo

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix) hopes that any disagreement between the state and the federal governments can be resolved amicably in the spirit of family.

He said as one big family, there will be differences of opinion between Sarawak and the peninsula.

However, he said such a situation is not a big issue if an amicable solution can be reached.

“There are no differences that we can’t overcome if they are discussed in a sincere way for mutual benefit and win-win results,” he said this in his speech at the closing ceremony of the Malaysian Family Aspirations Tour (AKM) at Dataran Perayaan Petra Jaya, here today.

The closing ceremony was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said he appreciates the autonomy and little freedom given for Sarawak to make its own decisions in the Federation of Malaysia for the sake of the state’s progress.

He hoped that through the freedom, Sarawak will be on par with other developed areas in this country.

“As part of the big Malaysian Family, I am sure that the Prime Minister and the nation’s leadership would like to see the success of any development programmes implemented in Sarawak ,” he said.

The AKM tour is based on the concept of inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude by depicting the integrity of the country, which is tied to the excellent educational value in a family, with the Keluarga Malaysia phrase considered more inclusive as it cuts across religion and race.

During the three-day Sarawak AKM tour, various events and activities have been lined up with the involvement of 28 public service agencies providing various assistance and services.-Bernama