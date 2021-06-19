Overnight idea, driving in dark lift DeChambeau at US Open

LA JOLLA: One of those ideas that awaken people in the middle of the night helped defending champion Bryson DeChambeau charge into contention at the US Open on Friday.

The fifth-ranked American, who went to the driving range after dark Thursday to seek answers, fired a two-under 69 to stand on level par 142 for 36 holes at Torrey Pines.

“If I can clean up my iron play and get a little more comfortable with the irons and the drivers, I’ll have a good chance for this weekend,” said DeChambeau.

The long-driving dynamo was annoyed after a 73 Thursday and couldn’t find answers in an after-dark visit to the driving range.

“I walked off pretty frustrated,” he said. “I found something this morning. It was one of those things. I was sleeping and it came to me in the middle of the night. Woke up and I was like, ‘Hmm, I’m going to try this.’

“I went out and tried it and it worked – just keeping the right wrist bent for a lot longer through impact.”

DeChambeau didn’t jump out of bed and write down his idea, rousing just long enough to move the idea from the back of his mind to the front of his thoughts.

“I remember it for the most part. It’'s more just my intuition telling me there’s something weird here, what’s going on,” he said.

“You kind of wake up in a daze and you’re like, ‘OK, I’m going to try that,’ and go right back to sleep.”

DeChambeau wants his drives and irons to reach the “A-game” level he says his putting is at this week.

“It’s all about making myself feel comfortable,” he said. “I feel like I’ve never won with my ‘A’ game in all areas. I want to see the day that I can have everything flowing on all cylinders.”

DeChambeau wasn’t seeing much of anything after going to the driving range to work off frustration.

“I couldn’t see very well, and it obviously being very dark, they shut the lights off,” he said.

“I’ve hit golf balls in the dark plenty of times. But at a certain point I was getting so frustrated with myself, I was just like, ‘I’ve got to take some time and sit back and try and understand and listen to my intuition.’”

“I just got fed up with it and I said, ‘Let’s go back, sit back and just think of what has got you here and what makes you feel comfortable.’

“I couldn’t figure it out for an hour and a half last night eating dinner and just thinking about it and sure enough, I went to bed and I found a little something that worked for my driver.”

DeChambeau said night scopes and radar allow him to judge ball flight in the dark and swinging in the dark puts him in tune with his body.

“I’ve gotten quite used to closing my eyes or being in the dark,” he said. “Trying to go deep into my body and into my nervous system and get more comfortable with my golf swing.” – AFP