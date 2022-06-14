Overwhelming demand for Recharge

VOLVO CAR MALAYSIA received overwhelming response for its first fully electric vehicle – the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

Launched in Malaysia in March 2022, Volvo has received over 400 orders to-date and delivered over 120 units to their respective owners nationwide.

“The encouraging sales numbers is a stepping-stone to our all-electric journey,” Charles Frump, managing director of Volvo Car Malaysia said.

“Just a couple of months ago we launched our first fully electric car and announced the local assembly of EV cars.

“We have started delivery of the cars to our customers since April, providing them with a vehicle that allows them the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.”

Volvo also announced that due to demand, online order request for MY22 XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is now closed and will begin taking orders again with the introduction of next year’s model. More details will be announced soon.

Based on the XC40 compact premium SUV, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric features a fully electric all-wheel-drive powertrain that offers a range of up to 418km and is available in five colour options – black stone, crystal white pearl, denim blue, glacier silver and sage green.

Interested buyers can book a test drive through www.volvocars.com/my or contact any authorised dealer.