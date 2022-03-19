Owners, patrons at two nightsports fined for flouting SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 27 individuals were slapped with RM1,000 compounds each for failing to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the National Recovery Plan, during a raid at an entertainment outlet at Lorong Haji Taib Dua, Chow Kit, here, early this morning.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, said during the 1 am raid, 27 individuals, including a foreign man and woman, aged between 35 and 41, were detained.

The case is being investigated under Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021 and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, he said in a statement today.

In a separate case, police detained three locals, including two women, at an entertainment outlet in Cheras, here, for allegedly operating without a valid licence at 11.45 pm yesterday.

Cheras district police chief, ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar, said police also seized various items, including various brands of liquor, during the raid, and issued RM146,000 worth of compound notices to patrons and workers.-Bernama