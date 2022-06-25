P-hailing riders record 3-4 accidents a week: PENGHANTAR

SHAH ALAM: About three to four accidents are reported weekly among p-hailing riders in the country due to fatigue and being tied with the application system.

Persatuan Penghantar P-Hailing Malaysia (PENGHANTAR) president, Zulhelmi Mansor said apart from that, the lack of awareness on safety is also one of the main causes of accidents involving such riders.

“On average, they work more than four hours non-stop to chase trips and bookings until they are tired and eventually lead to accidents,“ he told reporters after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between PENGHANTAR and the Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health (MSOSH) here today.

The MoU was signed by Zulhelmi on behalf of PENGHANTAR while MSOSH was represented by its president Dr Shawaludin Husin, which aimed to raise awareness on safety and health among p-hailing riders.

“This cooperation is to support PENGHANTAR’s safety and health policy towards creating a safe work culture among p-hailing riders and to prioritise occupational safety and health (OSH) based on the Occupational Safety and Health Act,“ he said.

“It is also to create awareness and protection among p-hailing riders on OSH as well as to ensure that all riders wear personal protective equipment while working,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Shawaludin said MSOSH would recognise the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) module developed by Penghantar, Malaysian Road Safety Research Institute (MIROS), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“It will be adapted as the p-hailing OSH guidelines as a whole, thus improving the social safety net of its employees,“ he said.

Meanwhile, MSOSH today also launched the website of the Annual Conference of the Asia Pacific Occupational Safety and Health Organization (APOSHO) 2023 which is expected to take place in October next year.

Malaysia through MSOSH will host the conference which brings together more than 40 OSH organisations from 23 countries in the Asia Pacific region.-Bernama