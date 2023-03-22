P.Ramlee films contain lessons that span generations

KUCHING: The Sarawak National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) held a screening today to appreciate a film by Tan Sri P. Ramlee in conjunction with Hari Seniman Agung celebrations.

The film, ‘Anakku Sazali’, was chosen to be aired at the Sarawak Finas Auditorium at Jalan Sultan Tengah here.

Borneo Finas director, Mohammad Rizal Mohamed Yunus said the event was held to expose society to films by the P Ramlee, regarded as a film great, or Seniman Agung, and also to discuss the good values that the audience can derive from his works.

He said that even though the material produced by P Ramlee were done years ago, they are still relevant and memorable to this day.

In fact, his films still act as references, especially in technical aspects, storylines and also scripts.

“This simply shows that we still use P Ramlee films as they have the ability to inspire the younger generation,” he said as a panellist during an appreciation talk to discuss P Ramlee's work at the event.

Meanwhile, Sarawak P. Ramlee Fan Club president Datuk Dr Adi Badiozaman Tuah said the film ‘Anakku Sazali’, produced in 1956, showed that good upbringing, like having good manners and morals, are important in shaping an individual's attitude.

“From the film, we know that bringing up a child is the responsibility of parents and family while educating a race is the responsibility of a society and shaping a young generation that is credible is a collective effort,’ he added. -Bernama