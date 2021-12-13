Parents, teachers want face-to-face learning to resume, wrestle with Covid fear

PETALING JAYA: Parents and teachers agree that children should return to school as soon as possible to ensure they do not fall behind in their studies.

However, the risk of Covid-19 infection remains a major concern and stakeholders want the standard operating procedures (SOP) tightened, especially at boarding schools.

They said this was essential to reduce the risk of infection within the community.

Parent Action Group for Education president Datuk Noor Azima Abdul Rahim said the environment has become “more conducive” now for students to return to school to resume face-to-face classes.

“This is possible as long as the Covid SOP are strictly observed,” she told theSun.

She said dormitories at boarding schools could be reorganised to ensure physical distancing so that all students could return to school.

“That way, it would not be necessary to limit it to only students who are taking examinations (such as SPM and STPM),” she added.

Schools have been closed for the better part of the past 22 months, thanks to the frequent movement control orders imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Classes resumed in phases from Oct 3, in line with the Covid-19 National Recovery Plan, but under restrictive conditions.

At non-residential schools, students were attending classes on a rotational basis while at boarding schools, they had to be tested for Covid-19 before they were allowed to enter the premises.

However, the year-end holidays have begun, with the new school year scheduled to begin on Jan 3.

While he agreed that it would be ideal for face-to-face classes to resume, National Parent-Teacher Associations Consultative Council president Datuk Dr Mohamad Ali Hassan believes that several key issues would have to be taken into consideration before that could happen.

“Many questions remain unanswered. For parents and the public, the report of an outbreak at Sekolah Seri Puteri (in Putrajaya on Dec 3) is a major concern,” he said.

He added that among issues were whether schools were thoroughly sanitised and prepared for students to return, the failure of some teachers to get vaccinated and whether primary schoolchildren should be vaccinated.

“These are pertinent questions that have to be answered satisfactorily, not only to ensure students and teachers are safe but also to give parents peace of mind,” he said.

National Union of the Teaching Profession secretary-general Wang Heng Suan agreed that there is a need for students to return to school for face-to-face lessons.

He urged the authorities to make parents and their children get tested for Covid-19 before allowing them to return to classes.

“We can’t control the parents. They are up and about every day and sometimes, they may carry the virus home and infect their children,” he told theSun.

He added that the children may then carry the virus to school.

Parents are in two minds about sending their children back to school. While they are concerned about their children’s educational progress, they are also worried about the risk of them getting infected.

Humairah Ahmad Nasir, a mother of a 15-year-old, proposed that children be allowed to go back to school but for shorter hours each day.

“If the situation worsens, the Education Ministry could allow only those in Form Five to attend classes and the lessons should focus on compulsory subjects that they have to take for their SPM exams,” she said, adding that the SOP should also be more stringent at boarding schools.

“Once they are back at school, they should not be allowed to go out,” she said.

Another parent, Noraini Mohd Han, said capacity at hostels should be reduced to prevent over-crowding.

“Those in lower secondary school can continue with online learning, giving those in upper secondary school the space to focus on their studies,” she said.