For many even affordable homes are beyond their reach

PETALING JAYA: Buying a house or flat, even a low-cost one, remains a life-long unattainable goal for many Malaysians. Apart from the inability to meet the financial requirements, many other factors are also at play to deny them the security of knowing that they own the roof over their heads, and are not just squatters or tenants.

For instance, authority-imposed criteria from income range to debt service ratio have made it difficult for many in the lower-income group to secure loans to buy a house, according to property adviser Chan Beng Wah.

However, many experts say such obstacles can be overcome as long as the government is prepared to take the necessary steps to make home ownership more affordable.

Academic Dr Ainoriza Mohd Aini of Universiti Malaya, who does research on real estate, said the government should take some proactive steps such as introducing a rent-to-own scheme to enable poorer households to initially rent and eventually own homes.

“Another measure to consider is the joint ownership concept. This entitles the buyer to a 10% share of the home at the start, with the developer holding the remaining 90%,” she told theSun. Under this concept, the buyer’s share of the property will rise in tandem with a decrease in the developer’s share.

Ainoriza said the government should also consider simplifying the process of applying for affordable housing.

“There are many young but highly educated people whose only option is affordable housing, but even they are deterred by the lengthy application process.”

She said apart from that are the hidden costs such as legal fees and stamp duty, that could chip at the buyer’s budget.

Ainoriza pointed out that many have lost part or all of their income stream as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, the B40 category (the poorest 40% of the population) has widened to B50.

This makes it more difficult, if not impossible, for them to rent a house, much less purchase one, she said.

“Some have had to use all their savings just to pay the rent while others have sought help from family,” she added.

Ainoriza said a more comprehensive programme should be introduced just for the B1 and B2 population, who are mostly tenants. The B1 and B2 are sub-categories of the B40. Those in the B2 category earn between RM2,501 and RM3,169 a month while those in the B1 category earn less than RM2,500 a month.

Financial expert Felix Neoh said many Malaysians are struggling with financial woes, making it difficult for them to meet the upfront cost to secure a property.

“Those in the lower income group also lack disposable income, so they prefer to rent before getting a house of their own,” he said.

Chan said that affordable homes should also be built in “suitable” locations so that they could better serve the needs of the buyers.

“Instead of just building such homes in rural areas, where costs are lower, affordable homes should be located in strategic locations with easy access to amenities such as schools, playgrounds, childcare centres and commercial areas.”

He said that easier access to such amenities would reduce expenditure such as transport costs for such homeowners.

Chan added that other steps that would also help to improve home ownership are the introduction of 100% loans, setting low instalment payments for the first five years and reducing the cap on quantum of loan for which a person qualifies.

“The government should also lower the minimum salary requirement to qualify for a loan,” he said.

Copywriter Fikri Ajlan said the affordable housing scheme in its current form is not attractive enough.

“Most of us barely make ends meet.

“We have other commitments, and no financial freedom to make big purchases,” he said.