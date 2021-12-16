Smooth sailing expected for GPS

PETALING JAYA: When voting begins on Saturday morning, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is expected to sail through in the heartland but may encounter resistance in urban and some Dayak seats.

There is no doubt that the coalition of four parties, which has held power in the state in one form or another since it joined the Federation of Malaysia, will win a majority again.

The lynchpin of the four-party coalition, Parti Pekasa Bumiputera Bersatu, is contesting 47 seats and is not expected to have any trouble retaining most of them.

That already gives GPS enough representation to form a simple majority in the 82-seat state assembly.

GPS could even win up to 65 seats, more than enough for a two-thirds majority, according to Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir, who has been following the campaign on the ground.

However, he said the coalition has yet to make major inroads into urban areas where the Chinese-majority electorate has traditionally supported the Opposition, particularly DAP.

“GPS will certainly retain its two-thirds majority because the Opposition remains fractured, but it is very unlikely that it will do better in urban constituencies now than it did in 2016,” Jeniri told theSun.

Apart from the three components of the Pakatan Harapan coalition, other parties contesting are PAS, Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru, Parti Bumi Kenyalang and Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak.

Several independents have also thrown their hats in the ring, making for an unwieldy group of parties with disparate interests trying to unseat GPS.

The coalition’s component that will likely face the strongest challenge from the Opposition is the Chinese-based Sarawak United People’s Party, which has traditionally contested urban seats. The other parties in the coalition are the Sarawak People’s Party and the Progressive Democratic Party.

There is a lot going for GPS. It has the most well-oiled election machinery, having had 60 years of campaigning experience under its belt.

“Most opposition parties don’t come close to GPS in this area. Some of them are only one or two years old,” Jeniri pointed out.

He said the incumbents fielded by GPS are also well liked by their constituents, thereby putting their opponents at a disadvantage.

“GPS has political capital, resources, money, manpower and grassroots support. Its chairman, Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg, who is also chief minister, has won the hearts of the people with initiatives introduced to ease their sufferings during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Jeniri said, adding that in the last four years, 60% of the state’s budget has been allocated for development of rural areas, where the political power lies.

Jeniri added that in Sarawak, religious issues are a non-starter, as proven by the large number of inter-faith marriages.

“The PAS ideology will not fly in the state. Issues that are pertinent in the peninsula will not have traction in Sarawak because the people know that the state government will never have divisive policies.”

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan pointed out that incumbency will serve GPS well.

He said the coalition is very strong in rural areas, giving it a vote bank that will continue to generate dividends.

“For the rural folk, GPS is their saviour.”

However, he said it may prove difficult for GPS to retain all 72 seats it won in the 2016 elections.

Azmi said for Sarawakians, their concerns are only issues pertaining to their state. This is clearly reflected by the fact that ministers and deputy ministers from the state raise only Sarawak issues at the federal level.

“That is the political culture there, and it is not good for the country as a whole,” he added.