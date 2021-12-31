People irked by theatrics of ‘show politicians’

PETALING JAYA: The recent floods, that have forced more than 70,000 people out of their homes, have also shown some politicians for who they really are.

Thanks to social media, their antics have become fodder for public consumption, and it is not palatable.

As a political analyst pointed out, with or without the floods, the government was already getting very poor reviews for its performance. The antics of some MPs and ministers just took away the little faith the people had left in the administration.

It is a well-oiled bureaucracy that turns the wheels of government. But the orders come down from political leaders, whose competency has come into question of late.

The behaviour of some of the MPs and ministers during the floods was baffling.

A minister turned up in her finery, only to propose a fund-raising dinner. Another cruised in on a boat overflowing with his aides and bodyguards, just to have his photo taken.

It reached a point where Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had to order his ministers who were vacationing abroad to cut short their trips so that they could see to the needs of their constituents.

Political expert Dr Oh Ei Sun pointed out that ministers should be providing the necessary leadership when it comes to disaster relief, not indulge in showmanship.

“Sadly, this is difficult to drill into the minds of politicians anxious to promote and prolong their visibility and hopefully, electability.”

Oh said blind loyalty and idolisation of some politicians were to blame for the failure of the government in its handling of the crisis.

He likened it to self-enriched tribal leaders leaving bread crumbs for a grateful and adoring citizenry.

University of Tasmania professor of Asian Studies James Chin said most ministers usually “disappeared” rather than stay around to lend a hand in ferrying people to safety after their photo sessions during the floods.

“Thanks to social media, these shortcomings of our ministers have been shown.

“Such behaviour by political leaders also give the impression that the government did not take the situation seriously,” he said.

He agreed that blind loyalty and idolisation of politicians have become part of the culture in Malaysia, a legacy of its history of feudalism.

Independent political analyst Khoo Kay Peng said the people have begun to realise that the government has been slow in dispensing the aid they need.

“Eventually, people will also see that whatever the government provides will not be enough to ease their burden.”

He said politicians who use these times of peril as a public relations opportunity are just mocking their supporters.

“I believe they do not have their feet planted firmly on the ground. They are very disconnected from the needs and expectations of the people,” he said, adding that it reflected badly on the leadership qualities of the prime minister.

“As the floods have shown, in times of need, the people can only depend on each other.”

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the people expect their political leaders to work on long-term solutions to their problems rather than engage in political gimmicks.

In the case of the floods, he said the government should have taken issues such as logging and unregulated development seriously.

“The politicians should do what they have been elected to do, and that is to serve the people. However, they have forgotten that that is their real job as legislators.”

Awang Azman said the government should re-evaluate the 90% score it awarded itself just weeks before the floods because it does not accurately reflect its actual performance.

“A Cabinet reshuffle should also be considered,” he added.