Optimistic shoppers unfazed by Omicron

PETALING JAYA: The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 coronavirus has cast little fear or apprehension on consumers, and this is delightful for businesses.

News of the high speed at which the strain has spread within the community in many countries has yet to dampen the zest for festive shopping in Malaysia.

In fact, businesses are even hopeful that sales for the coming Chinese New Year will be better than last year.

“Despite the emergence of Omicron, consumer confidence has not deteriorated,” said Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Malaysia deputy secretary-general I, Michael Chai.

He attributed the blasé attitude towards the risks to the low number of Omicron cases in Malaysia, that account for only a fraction of the 2,000 to 3,000 daily new infections.

Chai said this showed the situation in Malaysia is still under control.

“We know that although the variant is highly transmissible, it is also less deadly than the Delta strain.

“However, if the situation goes out of control and the number of infections rises quickly, it will dent consumer sentiment,” he added.

He said Malaysians, particularly Chinese households, are looking forward to the Chinese New Year celebrations (with less restrictions) after the scaled-down affairs of 2020 and 2021.

“As long as there are no restrictions on movement, I believe the Chinese New Year shopping (outlook) will be an improvement over the previous years.”

However, he said discretionary spending could also be affected by high inflation, adding that a survey had revealed that prices of festive goods have risen.

“This would crimp each household’s real purchasing power.”

He said the improvement is from the effects of the generally positive mood and sentiment that came with the restart of economic activities in the fourth quarter of last year.

Chai agreed that to ensure the momentum is not lost, a whole-of-government-and-society approach is essential to curb the spread of Omicron.

“That means continued close vigilance, taking booster doses of the vaccine, observing standard operating procedures (SOP) and ensuring adequate healthcare to protect the community.”

He added that the government should no longer resort to a total lockdown, and financial assistance should be considered for targeted sectors such as tourism, retail and transport as well as individuals and households that may take longer to recover.

Malaysia Retailers Association deputy president Raymond Teo agreed that sales for the Chinese New Year this time would be better than last year, but noted that the recent floods had dampened shopping enthusiasm over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“Barring a recurrence of the deluge or a surge in Covid infections, I see a positive trend for Chinese New Year.”

Meanwhile, the Malaysia Retail Chain Association is working with the Health Ministry to prevent the virus from spreading by advocating SOP compliance.

Its president Shirley Tay said despite challenges, retailers have done well during the recent year-end festive season.

“Restaurants even recorded better sales than in the years before Covid-19. Malaysians have been taking the opportunity to reconnect with loved ones as restrictions are eased.”

However, she said the supply chain disruption and acute shortage of manpower have made it difficult for some restaurants to operate at full capacity.

“The cost of ingredients has also sky-rocketed, and shortages and supply delays are frequent,” she said, adding that the supply chain crisis remains a concern for many retailers.

“The floods have also affected many businesses and this may dampen further sales. But overall, we expect a healthy sales trend in the weeks leading up to the lunar new year.”