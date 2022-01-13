All stakeholders should be ready to respond to disaster before it happens: Experts

PETALING JAYA: Preparedness is key to ensuring minimum damage to life and property in the event of a natural disaster.

An early warning system and creating awareness within the community on the protocols during such events, and the need to adhere to safety standards are also essential to keep people safe.

Urban planning expert Dr Yong Adilah Shamsul Haruman of Universiti Malaya proposed that an emergency coordination team under the purview of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) be set up to work closely with the various local authorities during disasters.

“Each local authority should have a representative who can act as a link to the community. The representative can relay to the people instructions on the steps to take to ensure safety for everyone,” she told theSun.

Yong Adilah said selected members of the community should also be trained in life-saving skills such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and, where necessary, to administer first aid while waiting for emergency rescue personnel.

She was responding to questions from theSun on how much better the rescue operations could have been managed during the recent floods.

Nadma came under fire for its poor response to the disaster. Many of those whose homes were flooded were left to wait for hours on rooftops before rescue teams arrived.

At one point, more than 70,000 people had to be evacuated to flood relief centres. Many of those stranded had to be rescued by volunteers who came with their own boats and trucks. A total of 53 lives were lost in the floods.

Yong Adilah said Malaysia could learn from countries such as Japan, where there is an early warning system to inform the people of an impending disaster via short messaging service (SMS) or TV.

“They do not wait until the rain comes before raising the alarm. To ensure people are prepared, a warning is sent out at the first sign of a disaster, such as an earthquake or floods,” she said.

“The people would be instructed on what to do and selected schools are designated as safe locations during a disaster.”

Schools in Japan are designed to be the safest places in times of disasters. They are built on higher ground and there are big spaces to accommodate a large number of evacuees.

Each evacuation centre is located no further than 500m from the community, ensuring that they can be reached quickly on foot.

Disaster management expert Dr Khairilmizal Samsudin said the various emergency response agencies in Malaysia have the tactical response capability and the right assets such as boats, and their personnel are trained in evacuation as well as search and rescue operations.

“The challenge is to get them to work together under a ‘unified command’,” he told theSun.

He said the federal government should deal with the strategic aspect, such as deployment of resources to ensure proper distribution of aid. “This was what we found inadequate, especially in Selangor, during the floods,” he said.

Khairilmizal, who lectures at Universiti Malaya, said disaster response begins at the district level and the state government only steps in when the district authorities are overwhelmed.

“We also need the federal government to send reinforcements when states need help to manage the crisis,” he said.

He proposed that representatives from the local communities be given the right expertise so that they can be empowered to manage disasters in their respective areas.

Khairilmizal said apart from the right expertise, the community must also have the necessary tools to ensure that it is empowered to manage disasters.

He said the local team could also provide the necessary support to emergency responders to ensure that they can focus their efforts on specific areas or communities that need the help most urgently.

Khairilmizal added that non-governmental organisations should be allowed to work with local agencies and the community to identify the best way forward in managing a disaster.