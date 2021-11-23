PH, PN can recover if they are prepared to make drastic changes, say analysts

However, analysts said, they may yet recover if they are prepared to make difficult changes to meet new voter sentiments.

For instance, according to a political analyst, PH should take another look at the position of its top leaders, right up to chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, while PN should shed its arrogance.

They pointed out that while Barisan Nasional (BN) won a landslide, its share of the votes was only 3% more than nearest rival PH. BN garnered 38.39 per cent of the popular votes, versus 35.65 per cent for PH and 24.47 per cent for PN.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said PH should be able to overcome the 3% deficit but it must be prepared to change its strategy for future elections.

“For instance, each member of the coalition should review the use of their individual party logos and the game plan to win votes.

“Who they name as candidates is also important. They have to ensure that the voters are receptive to the candidates,” he told theSun.

Awang Azman said PN, on the other hand, should realise that it is not strong enough to go up against BN. “They should stop being so egoistic and be prepared to compromise with BN,” he said.

“BN is in a very strong position now, and PN cannot make any demands if they want to be in government. They must accept the terms laid out to them by BN,” he added.

He pointed out that Bersatu and PAS leaders must stop behaving with self-importance.

He said it was naivety rather than poor leadership that led to their defeat.

“They thought that by simply promoting the ‘big guns’ in their respective parties, it would win them votes. The results have shown that this thinking has failed them,” he added.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan said the members of PH should first learn to resolve their disputes internally.

He said the very public displeasure shown by the DAP over PKR and Amanah’s decision to field rebel assemblymen in the election had not gone down well with voters.

PKR fielded Datuk Seri Idris Haron while Amanah had Datuk Nor Azman Hassan, two of the four who pulled the rug from under the feet of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, leading to a dissolution of the state assembly and the snap polls.

Azmi said PN, on the other hand, overestimated the popularity of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“They also lacked grassroots support and they did not have strong candidates,” he told theSun.

He said PN should consider working with others such as Warisan and Pejuang in general elections.

On the fortunes of PH, Azmi said the election results raised questions about Anwar’s ability to get all parties in PH to continue working together.

“He has made many mistakes, for instance by claiming several times that he had the support to form a government and by accepting the ‘frogs’ from Umno,” he added.

He said PH should also name its prime minister-designate going into the next general election if it wants the support from other parties and voters.

On the other hand, he said, PN should rethink its strategy on working with BN, especially Umno.

He agreed with Awang Azman that the coalition should shed its self-absorbed image and the current formula it has for working with BN.

“Their leaders should stop being so arrogant. Take the necessary action to appease the Umno grassroots,” he added.