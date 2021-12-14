BNM’s land purchase raises questions

KUALA LUMPUR: A piece of land in Kuala Lumpur was sold to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to fund the rationalisation plan of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) despite the fact that the central bank did not originally intend to make the purchase.

More than that, the purchase was made without adequate due diligence, according to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said the land, denoted as Lot 41, did not appear as an item for acquisition in the annual BNM strategic plan for 2015-2017 despite its stated intention to develop a financial services education hub in the long term.

Nonetheless the purchase was made in December 2017, with the central bank making the first payment of RM1.035 billion on Dec 19 and another payment of the same amount on Dec 27 that year, for a total sum of RM2.07 billion, Wong added.

The land was purchased from the government through a special vehicle called Hartanah Mampan Sdn Bhd, and the proceeds from the sale was used by the government for the 1MDB rationalisation plan on Dec 31.

In a statement issued yesterday, Wong added the PAC, which held proceedings on the issue on Sept 20, concluded that BNM did not plan to purchase Lot 41 before the offer was made by the Finance Ministry.

Wong said three witnesses called to the proceedings were Deputy Auditor-General (Performance) Patimah Ramuji, Treasury Secretary-General Datuk Asri Hamidon and Bank Negara Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.

In its findings, PAC also found BNM did not conduct adequate due diligence in the purchase of Lot 41. The decision to make the purchase was made by the board of directors after discussions with Finance Ministry officials on Aug 15, 2017, only three days after the offer was made, Wong said.

“The transaction was completed in a short period of four months. All these raised doubts on whether BNM was under pressure from the government in making a decision,” according to Wong.

PAC also concluded that the RM2.07 billion paid based on an evaluation carried out by Tetuan Suleiman and Co was high.

“The evaluation by Malaysia Property Services and Evaluation Department put the price at RM1,421,650,000,” he said.

Wong pointed out that the acquisition price of RM2.07 billion was inappropriately carried out without earlier changing the land use status from “None” to “Building” and the breaking of boundaries/sub-division which was part-owned by the Malaysia Space Agency.

Therefore, PAC proposed that it was important for BNM to be able to make decisions on its investment and development independently without being influenced by other parties while respecting the fact that the land sale transaction profited the government.

BNM also needed to quickly resolve the issue of changing the Land Use Category and sub-division of Lot 41 apart from thorough planning to optimise the use of Lot 41, he said.

According to Wong, the issue of land is part of the findings of the National Audit Department in the Auditor-General’s Report Year 2019 Financial Statements and Compliance Audit of Federal Agencies tabled in Parliament on Dec 10, 2020.