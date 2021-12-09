Airfares to Sarawak still sky high during peak periods

PETALING JAYA: Despite promises by airlines of lower airfares to Sarawak for the festive period and the state election, ticket prices are still ridiculously high.

Event manager Colleen Daphne Chung Hueh Ying told theSun she has not seen her family for two years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added that she did not have any plan to head home for the festive season due to the high airfares.

“After browsing the internet for tickets, I realised that the prices are very expensive. Hence, I’ve decided to postpone my trip to the end of January instead,” Chung, who is from Miri, said.

“I feel sad and disappointed that I am unable to spend Christmas and New Year with my mum. It’s a yearly affair for me to spend quality time with my family during festivals, but unfortunately, this would mark my second Christmas away from home.”

She hoped the government would do something to regulate airfares to make them more affordable.

“This is especially difficult for those who’ve lost their jobs and had their salaries cut for the past two years. To those who can’t head home, please hang in there, I trust that when we are able to go home, it will be sweet,” she said.

Checks by theSun yesterday showed that a standard, economy class ticket from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching or Miri on Dec 25 costs RM1,499 and RM2,000 respectively – almost similar to a flight ticket to London.

Pre-pandemic fares for the routes were about RM200 and RM400 respectively.

On Nov 27, AirAsia said it received confirmation from Sarawak’s Transport Ministry and the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee for an additional 42 weekly flights from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah to the state from Dec 4 to Jan 5.

It said this has brought fares down from around RM1,000 to below RM200 for a trip between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching and seats were snapped up quickly.

Recording artiste and musician Pete Kallang, who is also from Miri, agreed that the increase in airfares has been frustrating for many like him.

“I feel frustrated. Many have lost their jobs, savings and livelihoods (due to the coronavirus) and looking to restart (their career) after the pandemic.

“So even if the prices were to go back to the ‘average’, it is still a burden for them,” he said.

“I hope the government would (intervene and) bring prices down to reasonable levels, where people don’t feel the pinch of paying a huge amount, especially for those coming out of the pandemic (with barely enough to make ends meet).”

Another Sarawakian residing in Kuala Lumpur, who asked to remain anonymous, described the airfares as “crazy expensive”.

“I’ve been here since 2013 and I think I’ve only travelled back once or twice. I have heard from friends that some tickets cost about RM1,000 for a one-way trip,” she said.

“It is very sad and frustrating. I hate to have my freedom taken away by financial inability,” she added.

For Sarawak native Kim Zuel who is pursuing a master’s degree, the last time he saw his family was close to three years ago.

“I have been in Penang for close to four years for my studies. Looking at the airfares and the pandemic, I might as well skip going home this year too,” he said.

“I’ve wanted to go back to see my family, especially my mother and siblings. I thought I would be able to go back for a week or two but the flight ticket is so expensive, especially for students like me,” he added.

However, he noted that this is not a new issue because it has been happening every year especially during festive seasons.

He admitted feeling stressed, sad and anxious, even though he does not celebrate Christmas.

“Christmas is also a holiday for others who are not celebrating. When you have planned to spend the holidays with your faraway family, it hurts to have to cancel the trip due to exorbitant airfares.

“For students like me, financial help from the federal or state governments for a flight ticket home would help tremendously. We are not asking for free tickets but for the fares to be reasonable and affordable.

“State governments and their related agencies must do their part to resolve this issue,” he said.