Institutional change essential to increase access to affordable housing

PETALING JAYA: A review of household income and the introduction of price control have been proposed as the way to help Malaysians own a home.

As an academic and researcher pointed out, many Malaysians do not even meet the minimum requirement for a home loan under financing schemes introduced by the government, much less than from a commercial bank.

“Most of them just do not have sufficient net income,” Dr Ainur Zaireen Zainuddin from the faculty of built environment and surveying at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia told theSun.

These, she said, formed part of the institutional framework that must be reviewed to make the affordable housing programme a success.

She was commenting on a recent report in the Straits Times of Singapore saying that the island nation’s public housing programme had won the admiration of Hong Kong.

At 91%, Singapore has one of the world’s highest home ownership rates but Malaysia is not too far behind.

Data from PropertyGuru shows that in 2020, the home ownership rate in Malaysia had reached 74%, much higher than several developed countries such as the United Kingdom (62%), Germany (51%) and Switzerland (38%).

Singapore began its affordable housing effort with the launching of the Housing and Development (HDB) and Central provident Fund (CPF) framework in 1960.

As stated in a 2016 report by the Asian Development Bank Institute, the Singapore government’s support for the HDB programme came in the form of an annual grant to make up for the deficit incurred in developing, maintaining and upgrading properties.

Apart from that, the government also provides loans for mortgage lending and long-term development purposes, and land allocation for HDB housing and town planning.

Ainur said that while the HDB programme works in Singapore, conditions in Malaysia are different.

“Unlike Singapore, the role of providing affordable housing to the people is played by different levels of government,” she said.

For instance, she said, the federal government formulates the policies for implementation by each state government, unlike in Singapore where the HDB is the sole institution to manage and implement the affordable housing policy.

“Hence prices differ from state to state, very much influenced by the average household income of each state in the country,” she said.

Ainur said any effort to improve the current policy on affordable housing would entail a review of all the rules and resources of the delivery system.

She said studies have also shown that government intervention is necessary to resolve issues such as planning and development control, land ownership, price control and financing.

For instance, she said, available data shows that getting a home loan has been the core issue that has diminished many Malaysians’ prospects of owning a home.

“But a price control mechanism in both the primary and secondary markets could make homes more affordable,” she added.

Dr Hassanudin Mohd Thas Thaker, an associate professor at the Department of Economics and Finance at Sunway University, said rather than blindly adopting other countries’ strategies, Malaysia could do well by improving on its own.

“I agree that we can learn something from our neighbour, like introducing (a scheme similar to) the Housing Provident Fund. But we must also realise that policies that work in other countries may not work here,” he told theSun.

For instance, he said, there is a mismatch between demand and supply in the housing market in Malaysia. Demand is usually higher in urban areas compared with rural locations.

Hassanudin also said that the government should put the brakes on increases in rental rates to set a limit to the amount a landlord can charge.

“This will make renting more affordable for those who cannot afford to buy a house,” he added.