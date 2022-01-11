‘Fresh’ pre-packed meals for disaster relief operations

PETALING JAYA: When several states in the country were hit by floods in last month, thousands of pre-packed meals were sent to those affected.

Unknown to them, the ready-to-eat fare such as nasi lemak and spaghetti could have been cooked and packed up to two years before.

According to two volunteers who were involved in the distribution of meals to flood victims, the meals are safe for consumption, thanks to the way they had been prepared and packed.

Neither preservatives nor refrigeration is required for storage, as long as it is kept at room temperature and not exposed to direct sunlight.

When served, the food is just as fresh as when it was cooked.

Such meals are known as “retort foods” and are designed specially for distribution during disasters, according to Kembara Soup Kitchen founder William Cheah.

The meals undergo a “retort process”, which is similar to the preparation of canned food. Instead of cans, the food is packed in soft aluminium pouches, complete with disposable cutlery.

“The process extends the shelf life of the food extensively, making it possible to store it for a long time without it turning stale or losing its nutrients,” Cheah told theSun.

Preparing a retort meal for lunch or dinner is as simple as soaking the packet in hot water. It can also be consumed straight from the pack.

At Kembara, where retort food is referred as “Hero Meals”, there is a delectable menu.

Apart from the all-time Malaysian favourite nasi lemak sambal telur and Spaghetti Bolognese, there are Basmati rice with chicken curry and ayam masak merah.

Cheah said each Hero Meal costs RM6 to RM8, adding that in the two weeks following the Dec 18 downpour that brought the floods, about 20,000 Hero Meals had been distributed in Selangor, Bentong and Mentakab in Pahang and Segamat in Johor.

He said in Klang, the meals were distributed to relief centres through the Social Welfare Department.

Hundreds of motorists who were stranded on the road on the first day of the deluge were also pleasantly surprised by volunteers approaching them with retort meals.

It was not the first time that Kembara had distributed retort meals. Since July last year, it has provided 30,000 meals to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

An aid provider, who wanted to be known only as Cik Bibah, said there had been occasions when the food was spoiled before it reached recipients.

To overcome the problem, she switched to preparing retort meals.

Cik Bibah, who owns a restaurant, said her aid efforts were financed by donations from well-wishers.

“We have distributed about 2,000 meals since the floods started,” she said, adding that she had been preparing the meals in her own kitchen but when her retort machine broke down, she turned to a nearby factory for help.

“We have had many volunteers turning up to help in preparing the food at our production line in Puncak Alam.”

On her menu are pasta Bolognese, white rice with curry chicken or chicken korma.