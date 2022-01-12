Health risk of quick-fix meals

PETALING JAYA: Quick-fix meals are ideal for those constantly on the run in the rush to meet deadlines.

Unfortunately, they are also very bad for health.

High consumption of such meals combined with late nights at the office and the lack of exercise has left about a third of Malaysian adults suffering from hypertension or high blood pressure.

Worse than that, 38.1% of adults have hypercholesterolemia, an indication of higher-than-recommended level of cholesterol in the blood, according to the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey, the latest scrutiny of our physical well-being.

Added together, it is like a time bomb for a health crisis.

Dietician Dr Hazreen Abdul Majid, who is an associate professor at Universiti Malaya, said the main culprits are processed food and the lack of physical activity.

“Many of us now opt for pre-prepared quick meals because there are constraints or we just don’t feel like cooking,” he told theSun.

However, he added a word of caution: such meals have a high level of salt and sugar content, which are essential to make them last on the shelf, but are also detrimental to health.

Food is processed to make it last longer. There are two types of processed food – minimally processed and ultra-processed.

“All processed foods contain a lot of sugar and salt. Ultra-processed foods are also high in fat content. Such food should never be a part of the routine diet,” he said.

Hazreen also pointed out that most processed foods also have low levels of fibre. “Consumption of low-fibre food causes a delay in the transition to bowel movement and that is bad for the digestive system,” he said.

However, he added, this can be addressed by eating more fruits and vegetables, which contain a lot of fibre.

The director of the Quality Control Centre at Universiti Putra Malaysia, Prof Amin Ismail, noted the average Malaysian consumes less fruits and vegetables than that recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Amin, who is also a nutritionist, said the consumption of food high in salt content but low in dietary fibre has an adverse effect on digestion and the absorption of nutrients into the body. “It will also lead to gastrointestinal diseases,” he told theSun.

Both experts also agreed that the poor selection of diet could raise the prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as colorectal cancer.

Amin said nutrients can be acquired from various types of food, including meat. According to the Malaysian Dietary Guidelines, adequate daily intake of meat is good for health.

However, Hazreen said, meat eaters should avoid the fat and the skin.

How the food is cooked also determines its value to the body. Processed food or junk food that has been deep fried will raise the calorie count.

“Junk food contains a lot of calories (high sugars and fats) and salt but are short on nutritional value,” Amin said.

Hazreen urged Malaysians to educate themselves on the types of food they consume to ensure they do not take in too much sugar and calories.

“Malaysians are adventurous when it comes to dining but they should also make the right choices. For instance, at the mamak stall, you may have a choice between tosai and roti canai. It’s better to opt for tosai because it is cooked with less oil,” he said.

He urged the government to do more to make healthy food options cheaper and more accessible.

Nonetheless, Hazreen pointed out, it is the responsibility of the individual to take care of his own well-being. “Consult a doctor, dietician and nutritionist to find out what food is best for you and how much to take,” he added.