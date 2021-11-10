Malacca polls may make history

PETALING JAYA: Malacca has created history as the first state in Peninsular Malaysia to hold snap elections.

There is now a chance that a woman may be picked to lead the state government.

The person at the centre of it all is Bersatu Srikandi (women’s wing) vice-chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (pix), who will be vying for the Tanjung Bidara seat.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun said her candidacy highlights that women can be as qualified as men to lead a state administration.

He also believes that it could raise the prospects of a woman being made prime minister in future.

“Malacca will draw wide domestic and international attention as an open-minded state and hopefully, more investments and trade (will come pouring in) too,” he told theSun.

The closest a woman has come to being chief executive of a state was when former PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was slated to be appointed mentri besar of Selangor. However, she eventually took the job of deputy prime minister in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Oh said the choice of Mas Ermieyati for chief minister could be a Perikatan Nasional (PN) strategy to win more votes by touting gender inclusivity.

However, he said she has a tough fight ahead. She is up against Malacca Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, who is contesting on a Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket, and the Masjid Tanah PKR organising secretary Zainal Hassan (PH).

“These are formidable contestants. Each will have to distinguish himself but Mas Ermieyati’s gender inclusiveness strategy is a huge selling point, given that women make up half of the electorate,” Oh said.

He added that her experience in the federal government, although short, would be an advantage. She is currently serving as deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament).

However, University of Tasmania political analyst Prof James Chin is less optimistic about Mas Ermieyati’s chances of making it to the chief minister’s office.

He said the ban on mass gatherings and processions by supporters will make it a challenge to garner votes.

“It is also hard to predict how well the campaign is going. However, all eyes are now fixed on this state election as an indicator for the 15th general election (GE15), that will take place next year. It will be a battle royale between Umno and Bersatu,” he added.

Chin expressed hope that a clearly dominant party will emerge from the Malacca election.

“If there are no clear winners, it will become an issue in GE15.”

He dismissed the gender inclusivity strategy as “just another political gimmick” to garner votes.

“I don’t believe it will work (in Mas Ermieyati’s favour), given that she is still carrying some ‘baggage’ around with her.”

He said if PN had been sincere about gender inclusivity, it would have fielded more women candidates in the general elections and appointed more women to the federal Cabinet.

Chin said the Malacca polls would be mostly about which party ends up with the largest Malay representation.

For Mas Ermieyati, the battle will be fought mostly in cyberspace.

At a press conference in Tanjung Bidara, Alor Gajah yesterday, she said social media would play a crucial role in garnering voter support.

“The young voters in Tanjung Bidara will certainly focus on social media for their take on the election. Even senior voters are already taking to the same platform, having social media accounts of their own,” she added.