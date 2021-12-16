Covid-19 no longer formidable enemy

PETALING JAYA: Covid-19, which struck fear into our hearts when it made its entry almost two years ago, is no longer a formidable enemy.

Apart from several medical treatments, including vaccination, the human biological defence system also has the capability to fight the infection, according to medical experts, who spoke at a media round-table hosted by Roche Malaysia yesterday.

Roche is a global player in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics.

Dr Peter Tok of the Institute for Clinical Research Malaysia centre for clinical outcome research said the people should be aware that there are treatment options available now, and more are being developed that will help manage the symptoms and contribute to the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

He believes these “tools” are necessary to prevent and fight future Covid-19 outbreaks so that the negative impact on the economy could be minimised and the people would feel more at ease living with Covid-19.

The Sarawak General Hospital consultant for internal medicine and infectious diseases Dr Chua Hock Hin said the best way to stay safe is not only to understand the disease but also to stay on top of the treatment options currently available.

“These include modern medicines, diagnostics solutions and vaccines.”

He said many companies, research institutions and governments are already in collaborative efforts to find therapies that have the potential to treat and manage Covid-19.

The search for safe and effective treatments must continue, he said.

“Therefore, it is imperative that the healthcare system acts early with the help of vaccines, as well as preventive and treatment methods to eradicate Covid-19.”

Chua said while the vaccine helps the body build up an adequate antibody response against Covid-19, not everyone is able to develop such defences.

“Those who are unable to do so because of factors, such as comorbidities or medication, are most vulnerable to breakthrough infection.”

However, a number of treatments are now either already available or are in development to address the needs of patients.

“Hopefully, these will help to prevent those infected from developing severe illness and offer more treatment options when they are hospitalised, enabling them to live with Covid-19 under the new normal.”

Clinic infectious diseases consultant Dr Leong Hoe Nam at Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre in Singapore said among the many treatment options that have proven effective in treating patients with Covid-19 are neutralising antibodies (NAbs), antivirals and immuno-modulators.

He said the NAbs are naturally-occurring antibodies that play an important role in the body’s immune system.

“They signal the presence of a pathogen (a micro-organism that causes diseases) so that the white blood cells can locate and kill them.”

Leong said such neutralising antibodies are responsible for blocking the entry of a pathogen into the cell, preventing it from replicating itself and causing severe infection.

Antivirals help to fight viral infections and lower the viral load, which is the amount of active virus in the body, he said.

He added immuno-modulators are a class of agents that stimulate or suppress the immune system to fight cancer, infection or other diseases.

Despite these options, the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.

As health experts have warned, people should not let their guard down just yet. The Covid threat is here to stay for a long time, if not indefinitely.