A moving tune to accompany flood cash aid

KUALA LUMPUR: National singing icon Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza helped lift the mood with her rendition of Kita Satu Keluarga when she joined Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan at the Cheras campus of Real International and Private School to distribute cash aid to flood victims.

A total of 1,175 families from Taman Sri Nanding in Hulu Langat received RM1,000 each yesterday. The money was from the Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, of which Tan is a major supporter and benefactor.

The song had been specially written for the foundation.

Siti Nurhaliza said when Tan presented her with the lyrics earlier, she was moved by how meaningful it was.

“I immediately agreed to sing the song as my way of contributing to efforts to help those who are facing difficulties,” she said, adding that the song reflected much of what can be seen and experienced in Malaysia today.

“Malaysians, regardless of their background, have worked together to help one another in difficult times and this is clearly reflected in the song. After all, we’re one big family.”

Siti Nurhaliza said Hulu Langat is a place she is familiar with, given that she and her husband had visited the district often.

“We used to cycle there and sometimes, we’d stop at one of the coffeeshops for a drink, so I know the place and people there quite well,” she said, while commending Tzu Chi for its efforts to help flood victims.

Tan said Siti Nurhaliza’s presence made the event more meaningful for the aid recipients.

“They have suffered a lot. I hope this effort by Tzu Chi and Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza will lift their spirits,” he said.

Tan also expressed gratitude to those who sacrificed their time and energy to make the event a success.

“To the flood victims, thank you for the chance to show our ‘pahala’ (virtue) through our charity work,” he added.

Kampung Dusun Nanding community management council chairman Mohd Yusof Abdul Manan said the recent floods was the worst he had seen in 50 years.

“We were not prepared for the deluge,” he said, adding that the cash aid would go a long way to help flood victims recover from the huge losses they incurred in the disaster.

“I thank Tzu Chi for helping out the people of Taman Sri Nanding.”

Independent non-executive director of Sunway REIT Yeo Kar Peng, who is also a Tzu Chi Foundation volunteer, said beyond cash relief, the foundation also provides moral support.

“Those who need help can call Tzu Chi’s careline at 03-9078 3388.”

More flood victims are expected to benefit from a similar cash aid initiative by Tzu Chi.

A total of 16,000 families in 58 areas in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Pahang will be receiving the aid in the coming days.

Those who wish to donate to help flood victims can transfer the money into Tzu Chi’s Maybank account number 5124 9112 5866.