Small steps towards meatless benefits

PETALING JAYA: Try skipping consumption of meat for a day each week as there are many benefits, said Malaysian Vegan Society vice-president Datuk Pishu Murli Hassaram.

It is good for health, and it helps in efforts to protect the environment.

Pishu Murli is working hard to get support for a Meatless Day campaign that will be launched on Thursday at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

The annual campaign aims to create awareness on the benefits of a plant-based diet and to encourage people to make a pledge to abstain from eating meat.

“When an individual makes a pledge to go meatless even for just a day, he is making a conscious decision (to be a better person),” said Pishu Murli, who is also chairman of the Malaysian Meatless Day Campaign committee.

“Through this (campaign), we also hope to plant the seed of veganism in them,” he added.

The campaign started in Penang in 1996, and the committee has since been promoting vegetarianism as well as inspiring people to adopt veganism.

Pishu Murli said almost 14,000 people have made the pledge.

“We hope to add another 2,000 pledges this year,” he said, adding that from his observation, he found that more people are consciously going for at least one vegetarian meal on a regular basis.

“The mindset has changed in the last 20 years. People have become more conscious about their health.”

Pishu Murli said the Covid-19 pandemic has made people more health conscious, prompting many to add more fruits and vegetables into their diet.

“The pandemic has forced many people to cook at home, some of them for the first time. They want to know what kind of vegetables are nutritious,” he said.

He refuted claims that switching to plant-based diets would lower protein intake.

“Many believe they must eat meat to stay strong. This is not the case.”

He pointed out that many plant-based foods, such as chickpeas, are rich in protein.

Pishu Murli said going meatless would also be beneficial for the environment.

“By not eating meat for just a day, you would help to reduce the emission of 170kg of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere,” he said.

He added that a lot more water is needed to produce a pound of beef than is needed to cultivate a ton of vegetables.

“So much forest has been cleared to make way for animal farms. We should stop cutting down trees, and where trees have already been cut, it is better to use the land to cultivate crops than to rear animals for food,” he said.

Pishu Murli pointed out that the livestock industry is the biggest emitter of methane gas.

“But I understand there are challenges. So, I would suggest going meatless perhaps on Mondays. Consider it a detox day from the weekend,” he said.

To make a pledge on International Meatless Day, visit forms.gle/UgpkNaYX8ttAZTDX8.

Inquiries or suggestions on the campaign can be emailed to penangmeatless@yahoo.com.

The committee also encourages vegetarians to sign the pledge and fulfil it by showing kindness to an animal on the day.