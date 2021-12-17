Early Christmas for Orang Asli

PETALING JAYA: The joy of Christmas will come early this year for 1,000 Orang Asli families in Pahang.

Sports Toto has contributed RM30,000 to launch a donation campaign for Orang Asli Christian families.

The effort is in collaboration with Strategic Education Methods and Ongoing Achievements Bhd (Semoa), a non-governmental organisation that works to improve the standard of living of the community.

“As we are recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the underprivileged community needs all the help and support they can get,” said Sports Toto executive director Nerine Tan.

“This is why Sports Toto has chosen the Orang Asli community in Pahang to benefit from our Christian donation campaign.”

Tan said the objective is to bring cheer to the underprivileged, adding that the donation comprised food provisions to help ease some of the burden of the indigenous group.

She expressed gratitude to Semoa for agreeing to distribute food packages, which begins tomorrow.

Sports Toto will also distribute Christmas gifts to 500 Orang Asli children to ensure that they have a memorable celebration.

The collaboration with Semoa, which has been in place since 2013, is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative called Helping Hands.

The programme also supports national sports development and other social sustainability projects such as food banks and environmental conservation campaigns.