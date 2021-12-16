Stiffer fines proposed for lawmakers

PETALING JAYA: Before imposing hefty fines on business operators who breach Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), the government should propose even higher fines on lawmakers for similar offences, a former business association head suggested yesterday.

Former SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Michael Kang said lawmakers should set an example and proposed that ministers or state representatives who fail to comply with the SOP face much higher fines than the proposed RM1 million announced recently by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He cited the crowding at the police summons discount initiative under the 100-day Malaysian Family Aspiration programme recently at the KL Convention Centre, where the organiser was fined only RM1,000.

“Lawmakers should lead by example (and be liable to) perhaps a RM5 million fine, for ministers and state assemblymen who violate the SOP. A mere apology from them after they break the law is not enough. If that’s the case, a regular man on the street should also be entitled to it and let off by simply saying ‘sorry’,” Kang said.

He added that Khairy’s proposal should be clearly worded to define the planned amendments.

“The rakyat will be furious if this amendment is passed in Parliament. It is a ridiculous, unfair and an unworkable proposal. So, which businesses are liable to a fine of up to RM1 million? Will corporations include government-linked companies? It should be spelt out clearly. There are a lot of grey areas in the proposal. What about small and medium-sized enterprises? How many can afford to pay the RM1 million fine?”

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said it was important for the government to issue clear guidelines so as not to heavily penalise minor offences but impose more severe penalties on repeat offenders.

He said it was critical to have clear guidelines as small business operators such as hawkers or burger sellers have been unfairly fined RM10,000 under laws of the Emergency Ordinance.

Syed Hussain said MEF was of the view that the proposed maximum compound of RM1 million for large companies, that were undeterred by earlier penalties imposed on them, is justified.

Khairy had said there will be guidelines to ensure huge penalties of up to RM1 million are not issued recklessly and will likely be imposed on large companies which are repeat offenders.