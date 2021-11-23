Be healthy before getting behind the wheel

PETALING JAYA: Private vehicle drivers with medical issues that could compromise their ability to drive safely should self-regulate to ensure they are not a danger to themselves and other road users.

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research chairman Datuk Suret Singh said yesterday that it was important and critical for motorists to be in the best of health as certain medical conditions such as epilepsy, hypoglycemia and vertigo can affect their ability to control their vehicles.

He was referring to a case in Ampang Jaya near Kuala Lumpur on Sunday evening, where are furniture shop worker was killed after a motorist, who suffered dizziness, crashed his car into the premises on the Middle Ring Road 2 in Kampung Pasir.

“Although such cases are isolated, road users who have debilitating health conditions should refrain from driving any vehicle as it not only endangers their own lives but that of others. Why take risks when there is public transportation such as e-hailing services? Self-regulating is the key to avoid such situations,” Suret told theSun.

In the incident, the victim, who was in his 20’s and a staff of the furniture shop, died while receiving treatment at Ampang Hospital.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said investigations revealed the motorist was driving towards Raub from Kajang when he suffered dizziness before losing consciousness. This resulted in his car crashing into the furniture shop.

Mohamad Farouk said while the 36-year-old driver escaped unhurt, a worker at the shop was killed.

He said preliminary urine and breathalyser tests carried out on the motorist showed negative results for alcohol consumption. A blood sample was also taken from the driver.

He urged those who witnessed the accident to come forward and assist police in investigations.