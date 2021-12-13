MACC officer held over gang robbery at luxury condo

KUALA LUMPUR: Following recent reports of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers being allegedly involved in power abuse and other crimes, police on Saturday arrested another officer from the graft busting agency for his alleged role in a gang robbery.

Sources said that at noon on Friday, the 31-year-old officer and two other men had allegedly gone to the victim’s house at a plush apartment in Jalan Ampang, where they committed the robbery.

It is learnt that the trio had identified themselves as MACC officers and claimed they were conducting a raid to search for documents related to a money laundering case.

The 50-year-old victim, a travel agency owner who was at home with his wife and a maid, allowed them in.

The suspects then seized the cellphones and passports of the couple and their maid before searching the house.

After finding two bags containing cash in a room, the suspects ordered the victim to carry them downstairs.

Upon reaching the ground floor, the suspects grabbed the bags of cash and fled.

It is learnt that the cash was collection from the victim’s travel agency.

The victim lodged a police report and investigators managed to trace the vehicle the suspects had used, a four-wheel drive pick-up truck, which the MACC officer had apparently borrowed from a friend.

The officer, who is attached to the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya, and another accomplice, were nabbed soon after.

Police are on the lookout for the third suspect.

It is not yet known if the stolen cash was recovered.

MACC confirmed yesterday that its officer was nabbed to assist investigations.

“The commission provided full cooperation in tracing and handing the officer to police on Saturday evening. MACC will not compromise with or protect any of its personnel who are involved in crimes. We will take stern action against them, including court charges and expulsion from the commission if they are found to be involved,” it said in a statement.

Several MACC officers have run foul of the law in the past months for power abuse, cheating and other crimes.

In September, three MACC personnel, including a senior officer, were arrested over the disappearance of RM25 million in US currency that was seized by the commission in a case.

The senior MACC officer was also investigated for possession of firearms and drugs.