PAAB allocates RM52m to improve water supply in Pahang

MARAN: Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) allocates RM52 million to Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) to implement various mini-projects in each district in the state to improve the quality of the water supply.

PAAB chief executive officer (CEO) Abdul Hadi Ali said PAAB has initially approved RM19 million for a 20-kilometre project to replace dilapidated pipelines in Maran.

“Apart from this, a total of 10 mini-projects are in the approval process with an expenditure of another RM33 million. They cover almost all districts in Pahang, including Maran, Raub and Temerloh.

“These mini-projects include the replacement of dilapidated water treatment plant pipes and pumps, as well as the upgrading of existing water treatment plants.

“This business plan was prepared within three years. and if the allocated funds are not exhausted, they can continue,“ he told reporters after opening the Aspiration Day and PAAB Water Awareness Campaign at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kertau, Chenor today

The allocation for the construction of the new water treatment plant in Pahang was still at the discussion stage between PAAB and PAIP, as it was a big expenditure, Abdul Hadi said.

“The reason for this is that the construction is quite complex and needs to be carefully assessed to see if it meets the needs of the people in a particular area,” he said.

Regarding the programme, Abdul Hadi said SK Kertau is the 11th school to be selected for the PAAB School Sustainability Programme. This is a corporate social responsibility programme for which RM500,000 has been allocated this year for 2020.

The total of 11 schools selected is in five states that have signed the National Water Services Industry Restructuring Plan. In Pahang, the agreement was finalised in December 2020. -Bernama