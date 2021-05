PADANG BESAR: The Padang Besar Pavalion shopping complex, which is expected to be completed at year-end, is expected to create a new economic landscape for the border town here by early 2022.

Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the RM30 million project, which was initiated by PZS Development Sdn Bhd, entails the development of a 'Fashion Village' on a 3.64-hectare state land.

“We will build shoplots that will be managed by one company and they will be rented to those who are interested.

“The standard of Padang Besar Pavalion is slightly higher than that of existing shops here as we want to differentiate its quality and business concept from the existing business,“ he told Bernama recently.

Azlan said the state government would provide a guideline that must be adhered to by traders housed at the Padang Besar Pavalion to improve the quality of business in terms of premises, quality of goods sold, premise operators, and cleanliness.

He said under the second phase of the project, a three-star hotel with a capacity of less than 100 rooms would be built by the same developer to encourage more tourism activities in Padang Besar.

Meanwhile, Perlis State Secretary Azman Yusof said the new development would make Padang Besar economic landscape more modern and exclusive.

“It is hoped that traders in the state, especially those in Padang Besar, would seize this opportunity because it is expected to be able to improve the economy of the people of Perlis and will be a new landmark to uplift the state’s tourism industry,“ he said.

According to sources, the project, which comprises 11 blocks of building containing 96 shoplots, nine food outlets and 105 parking spaces, will give Padang Besar a new image of a well-organised and more conducive town.-BERNAMA