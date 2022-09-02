Padang Terap to be developed to boost border trade: PM

KUALA NERANG: Padang Terap will be developed to boost trade in the Malaysia-Thailand border, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix).

To this end, he said the government plans to undertake several infrastructure projects, including road construction and the upgrading of the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) to support the development in the district.

“Since the Padang Terap district is near the border, especially the Durian Burung area, the government plans to construct a four-lane road from Pokok Sena to Durian Burung,” he said while speaking at the 'Kenuri Keluarga Malaysia @ Padang Terap’ programme here today.

Also present were Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The Malaysia-Thailand trade value is currently at US$23 billion (US$1=RM4.48), of which around US$10 billion is from cross-border trade.

Ismail Sabri noted that the Kedah Rubber City (KRC) industrial area in Padang Terap has also received investments worth more than RM3 billion, which is expected to increase to RM10 billion in the near future.

To meet the manpower demand in the KRC, he said the government will set up the Rubber Industry Smallholder Development Authority (Risda) Centre of Excellence at the cost of RM15 million to create more experts in the rubber industry.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the government is increasing the allocation for subsidies to RM80 billion from the RM32 billion originally allocated under Budget 2022 to help the people cope with the rising prices of essential items.

Held in conjunction with the Kedah Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour which started today, the 'Kenuri Keluarga Malaysia @ Padang Terap’ event was attended by close to 15,000 visitors.-Bernama