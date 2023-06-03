Padi farmers should emulate Selangor in crop management: Mohamad Sabu

SEKINCHAN: Padi farmers nationwide are encouraged to emulate farmers in Selangor in managing their fields including applying the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) said padi farmers in Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam had succeeded in producing between six and 10 metric tonnes of rice per hectare for one season using the modern technologies.

“If all the padi farmers in this country can reach an average of six metric tonnes, we will have sufficient rice supply in Malaysia, if we exceed six tonnes, we will be able to export our rice abroad.

“We hope that the technology here can be used in other states, such as the use of transplanter that can remove weeds so that all the fertilisers can be absorbed by the crops,“ he told reporters when visiting the Jelapang Padi Selangor here today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said that Agrobank is offering a six-month moratorium to farmers affected by the recent flood disaster.

He said the farmers can apply at any Agrobank branch from today.

“The bank also waived card or passbook replacement charges for padi farmers and farmers affected by the flood,“ he said. -Bernama