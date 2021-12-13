‘Speak out for minorities when rights are infringed’

PETALING JAYA: The issues of gambling and alcohol consumption is likely to remain contentious for now.

Even among thinkers and doers, the divide between Muslims and non-Muslims is clear.

Non-Muslim social activists believe that the move to ban gambling and sale of alcoholic drinks is an infringement upon their rights, while a Muslim academic pointed out that for followers of the Islamic faith such matters are anything but trivial.

For instance, army veteran Capt Dr Wong Ang Peng pointed out that such restrictions not only infringed upon the rights of non-Muslims but also went against the ideal of mutual respect and understanding.

Last Friday, former Bar Council president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan called on non-Muslims to resist attempts to infringe upon their rights.

Citing the closure of lottery outlets in Kedah and the attempt by Kuala Lumpur City Hall to ban the sale of alcoholic drinks at mini markets, convenience stores and Chinese medical halls, she said the government is aware that such policies encroached upon the rights of non-Muslims, yet “it does not care”.

She also blamed PAS for the policies, pointing out that various Muslim-based parties are trying to outdo one another at being more Islamic rather than focus on ensuring better governance.

Wong pointed out that there are more important things to worry about, such as the economy and the rising prices of daily necessities.

Citing himself as an example, Wong said that while he is a vegetarian, he does not allow his food preference to inconvenience others.

“It all begins with mutual respect. The government should stop restricting the rights of non-Muslims from indulging in activities that their religions allow,” he told theSun.

“We have lived side by side with Muslims for a very long time and we have never forced Muslims to indulge in activities that are against their religion.”

Social activist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said that while non-Muslims should speak up, all Malaysians should equally call out biases shown by the government.

“The majority should also speak up as this will enable non-Malays to speak up without fear, intimidation and with sincerity.”

He pointed out that the nation’s current leadership has stifled non-Malay criticisms no matter how genuine or sincere they are.

He said the nation should focus on more pressing issues rather than those of a narrow-minded and extremist nature.

“Talk openly about morality and about the corruption in our country, instead of matters that are of a pettifog nature,” Ramon said.

On the other hand, academic Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said for the majority in the country, who are Muslims, there is nothing wrong with banning gambling and the sale of alcoholic drinks.

He said there is a “serious misunderstanding” among non-Muslims on what is important for the Muslim community.

“What I am trying to say is that different times call for different approaches. Ambiga may still be looking at Islam at it was in the 1960s. She needs to rethink her idea of Islam,” Tajuddin said.

He noted that any Muslim, however well-educated, would never agree that gambling and alcohol consumption are trivial matters. “You may say that Muslims are backward, but we need to understand that this is the new value system.

“I agree that in a democracy, there should be freedom of speech and mutual respect and cooperation among various cultures and races. However, when such an issue is used for political gain, especially when an election is around the corner, we must exercise wisdom.”

Tajuddin said that every issue should be examined from all perspectives. “If we choose to go head-on over an issue, the odds will always be in favour of the majority, and in this case the majority is Muslim. It does not matter what the rationale is,” he added.