No sweeping powers for taxman with new law

PETALING JAYA: The Inland Revenue Board does not have a “blank cheque” to access bank accounts of taxpayers, experts say.

A partner with tax consultant TraTax, Thenesh Kannaa, said the power of the board to obtain bank account information under the new Section 106A of the Income Tax Act is limited to cases where courts have already granted judgments on civil recovery.

“Hence, it is applicable only to limited cases, and the banking information obtained is not for the purpose of conducting tax audits but for application to court for a garnishee order.

“A garnishee order allows the board to utilise funds in a bank account against the tax overdue, but all of these apply only to cases where there are already court judgments on civil recovery,” he told theSun.

Thenesh said the law prohibits financial institutions from disclosing the request to account holders.

He said it is understandable that the intention of such prohibition is to prevent mass withdrawal from the bank account that would render the garnishee order pointless.

“While this suits taxpayers who are uncooperative and ill-intended, it should be borne in mind that taxpayers without any such intention should not be put in a situation to find money from their bank accounts being taken for tax purposes without their consent,” he said.

He added there may be cases where the notice of assessment or additional assessment was never received by taxpayers due to administrative issues such as correspondence address, and they would only find out about the issue when money is missing from their bank accounts.

Thenesh said to prevent such situations, the system should be improved to ensure that notice of assessment, additional assessments and any documentation relating to court proceedings actually reach the attention of taxpayers.

He urged taxpayers to always ensure that the address and contact details in tax records are up-to-date.

The new requirement allows the board to have direct access to taxpayers’ bank accounts and prohibits the banks from informing taxpayers.

The section states that bank representatives are liable to a fine of between RM200 and RM20,000 or a maximum six-month jail term, or both.

A garnishee application may be applied to attach monies owed from a judgment debtor’s bank account to satisfy the sum due.

The court will order the judgment debtor’s bank to attach whatever amount in the judgment debtor’s bank account to satisfy the debt owed to the judgment creditor.

Malaysian Association of Tax Accountants deputy secretary-general Dr Mohd Fairuz A. Razak said the public should not be worried about the new section.

He said the board can only act after it has obtained judgment from a court.

“The banks would be required to furnish the information about a person’s account after the judgment has been given.

“These are civil cases, allowing the board to garnish a person’s account.”

Mohd Fairuz said the new section had been added to prevent people from withdrawing money from their account once they find out about such action.

He added this will allow the board to obtain the money faster from people who owe them.

He said there is already an existing section in the Income Tax Act, which empowers the board to get any information it wants from banks and third parties.