Reaching for the stars with passion to teach

IMPARTING knowledge has been a lifelong passion for Denny Ng (pix).

For the Seremban native, it was a dream come true when he was made an assistant professor in 2009.

Recently, Ng achieved recognition when he made it into the Stanford list of the world’s 100,000 scientists whose work has accelerated progress in their respective fields.

Ng and another Malaysian scientist, Prof Sarat Das, are now among 2% of the top scientists behind all the high-impact research in the world.

The 39-year-old academic told theSun his family and classmates were aware of his knack for sharing information when he was a secondary student at SMK St Paul in Seremban. It was then that he decided to focus on becoming an educator and researcher who could contribute to national development.

After leaving St Paul in 2001, he pursued a course in chemical engineering at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. Upon acquiring his degree in 2006, he received several scholarship offers, including for a PhD in the same discipline at the University of Nottingham Malaysia, where he earned his doctorate in 2009.

Ng began his career at his alma mater, where he was signed on as an assistant professor in 2009. He rose to become an associate professor three years later and was made professor of Process Design and Integrated Biorefinery in 2015.

Ng also served as head of the Business Engagement and Innovation Services in 2017 and 2018.

He is now the head of the School of Engineering and Physical Sciences at the Heriot-Watt University in Putrajaya.

In 2014, Ng joined the Young Scientists Network of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, a circle of top young minds in science with a commitment to improving the ecosystem.

“This was where I was motivated to not only excel in my career but also to have a positive impact on society,” he said.

Ng has also published more than 200 papers focusing mainly on sustainability in the oil palm sector.

The areas he has covered include production, consumption, energy management and processes at integrated biorefineries.

Ng was recognised for his work and made it to the Stanford list in the Engineering category and the sub-sectors of Chemical Engineering and Energy.

The Stanford University list features the most cited scientists under 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

Despite his achievements, Ng remains humble and pointed out that there are many outstanding researchers from Malaysia who have also received worldwide recognition.

“We have many young researchers who have made great strides in their areas of expertise in the face of a myriad of challenges, including the difficulty in securing funding,” he said.

He noted that Malaysia still spends less on research compared with Singapore, South Korea and other countries.

He said this has been a constraint on the potential of young talents in Malaysia.

“I’m truly honoured to be recognised by the international research community,” said the father of three.

“At least we can now say that we are more than just a ‘juara kampung’,” he added.