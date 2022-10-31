Pahang AKM: Cops record over RM558,000 in summons collection

KUANTAN: Police recorded more than RM558,000 in collection over three days, beginning on Friday, for traffic summonses following the implementation of a 50 per cent discount offer in conjunction with the Pahang edition of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Aspiration Tour (AKM) at the Darul Makmur Stadium grounds here.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said a total of 4,825 summonses had been settled by the public at counters that were open from 8 am to 5 pm for the duration of the programme.

“A total of RM264,920 was collected for summonses settled in cash whereas RM293,920 was settled via e-payment,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

Apart from the discount on police summonses, Pahang AKM which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday, also saw an exhibition of assets belonging to the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) as well as free health check-ups and an exhibition by small and medium-sized industry entrepreneurs.

Mohd Aizat Syahmi Mohd Ali, 33, did not miss out on the opportunity to settle his summonses for a speed limit offence and said the initiative helped to lessen the burden on the public.

“Here the public can pay the summons for half the price, however, we must learn to be prudent in driving,“ he said.

Lorry driver Ismahadi Abdul Ghani, 42, said he settled all five of his summonses today for speeding offences.

“I had summonses of RM300 and RM150...rather than paying over RM1,000 it is better for us to come here and pay half the price,“ he said, adding that he hoped these sort of initiatives will be continued in future.

A private company supervisor, Hiew Yan Ran, 40, said the process of checking and paying the summonses was handled quickly in addition to being a simple process that could be completed in about 30 minutes even there were many people in the queue.

AKM Pahang, led by the Defence Ministry, with the theme ‘Malaysian Family, the Core of National Defence’, closed its doors today after three days with a record attendance of 105,484 visitors as of 2.30 pm today.-Bernama