Pahang AKM Tour kicks off today

KUANTAN: The three-day Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour kicked off in Pahang today, with various interesting programmes and activities lined up for visitors.

The 12th edition of the AKM, which is being held at the Sultan Ahmad Shah International Convention Centre (SASICC) and Darul Makmur Stadium here, is led by the Defence Ministry (Mindef) and themed ‘Keluarga Malaysia, the Core of National Defence'.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled to launch the AKM tomorrow (Oct 29) morning before attending the Kenduri Rakyat (People’s Feast) programme in Tanjung Lumpur here at noon.

One of the main attractions of the Pahang AKM is the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) vehicles and weapons exhibition, which covers land, sea and air, thus allowing visitors to explore the exciting military experience offered especially at the Pahang AKM edition.

The Department of MAF Veterans Affairs (JHEV) is offering various services and benefits as part of this AKM series, including veteran card printing, cost of living assistance, education assistance, natural disaster assistance, repair or purchasing a new home for MAF veterans and business registration assistance via the MyVeteranMall application.

The AKM Tour, from 9 am to 9 pm daily, will feature a variety of special dishes at 10 Citarasa Keluarga Malaysia stalls, small and medium enterprises exhibitions and sales of daily necessities at cheaper prices.

Visitors can also grab discounts of up to 50 per cent on traffic summons at a special counter at the Darul Makmur Stadium.

This AKM also offers popular people’s games such as batu seremban (tossing the stones), snake and ladder, congkak, checkers and carom, in addition to e-sports like PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends.

Pahang AKM is also a platform for graduates and job seekers as more than 20 employers will participate in the Jamin Kerja Career Carnival, with the MAF also having set up a special counter to promote job opportunities in the military.-Bernama