Pahang AKM Tour: Visitors get free health check-up

KUANTAN: Visitors to the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour in Pahang did not miss the chance to get free health check-up services provided by the Pahang Health Department (JKNP).

Civil servant Faez Nazhan Phang, 46, said it was his habit to do regular health check-ups and he took the opportunity to do it today because he did not have to wait long for his turn.

“It is important for us to know our health status so that we can prevent diseases, just now my cholesterol reading was not so good,“ he told Bernama when met at the Sultan Ahmad Shah International Convention Centre (SASICC) here.

Another visitor, Nor Nazirah Harun, 32, said the last time she had a health check-up was about 10 years ago.

“I came with my husband who wants to look for a job at the career carnival then I stopped by to check my blood pressure and sugar reading,“ said Nor Nazirah who lives in Bukit Rangin, here.

Meanwhile, JKNP director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said as of Friday until noon today, the health booth at SASICC and Darul Makmur Stadium had recorded the attendance of 3,000 visitors.

Out of that number, about 1,000 visitors had their blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol level checked in addition to dental check-ups.

“We also have nutrition consultation and pharmacy consultation as well as e-sports,“ she said, adding that the health booth will be opened until 6 pm.-Bernama