Pahang approved 510.6 hectares proposed reserve land for Orang Asli in Lipis

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has approved a proposal to reserve 510.6 hectares for the Orang Asli community in Kampung Pantos di Lipis, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail(pix).

He said the move was part of a new economic project site for the Orang Asli, including a proposal to plant high-quality durian trees, jointly developed by state-owned and private companies.

“The direct benefits to be obtained by the Orang Asli in this area are dividends or profits from the cooperation.

“This approval will benefit the residents of the village in the security aspect of the settlement and economic project,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page today.

Currently, Wan Rosdy said there are 1,940 people from 352 families living in the area planting crops such as oil palm and rubber plantations.

The project was jointly developed with Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) with the Orang Asli community involved in receiving dividends from their crops. -Bernama