Pahang approves RM35 mln allocation for flood management measures

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has approved an allocation of an estimated RM35 million to improve the efficiency of flood management measures, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail(pix).

He said this decision was made at the state executive council meeting (MMK) yesterday. Among other things discussed involved the approval to build six permanent flood evacuation centres, construct helicopter landing pads, purchase landslide early warning systems in Cameron Highlands and a flood warning system in Raub.

It also involved the purchase of boats including amphibious rescue boats to be placed at the Penghulu’s office, and the implementation of special flood disaster management courses for staff at the district level,“ he said in a statement here today.

Wan Rosdy said the procurement and expenditure agreed on would enable all parties, especially the rescue team and front-line personnel to always be prepared to face any disaster situation that could occur at any time, especially during the current uncertain weather conditions.

He said rescue teams need to be provided with appropriate equipment as well as proper training and knowledge as they are exposed to great risks in their mission to rescue flood victims.-Bernama