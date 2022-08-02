Pahang back on track: Dollah

KUANTAN: Sri Pahang FC under interim head coach Datuk Dollah Salleh(pix) returned to its winning ways by registering its second consecutive victory in the Super League.

After beating Selangor 2-0 last week, Sri Pahang FC defeated Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC 2-0 at the Darul Makmur Stadium here last night.

Dollah who had received his Datukship from the Pahang Sultan recently together with his former National teammate Zainal Abidin Hassan (Datuk), said the understanding among players had improved significantly over the last two matches.

“There were mistakes here and there but overall the players were well organised and not disrupted by the rhythm displayed by the opponents. The players also showed a high level of discipline,“ he told reporters after the match here last night.

Sri Pahang’s young striker Andres Steven Rodriguez was the toast of the team when he struck both the goals in the 31st and 67th minutes.

Meanwhile, KDA FC head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak admitted that the absence of a number of first-choice players due to injury was apparent in their last two matches.

Last week KDA FC lost 1-2 to Kuala Lumpur City FC.-Bernama