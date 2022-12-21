Pahang channels aid to flood victims in T’ganu

KUANTAN: The Pahang government today distributed aid in the form of basic necessities worth RM150,000 to Terengganu which has been hit by floods.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the aid was coordinated by the Pahang State Secretary’s Office, state Social Welfare Department and state Civil Defence Force.

He said that aid including disaster kits, refreshment kits, mats, blankets, batik cloth, sarong and disposable diapers had been sent to the neighbouring state at 3 pm today.

“The Pahang government sympathises with the plight of the people in Terengganu who are facing the disaster of flooding due to the Northeast Monsoon and I also hope that they can remain patient and obey the instructions of the authorities,“ he said in a statement today.

As of this afternoon, there were 38,574 victims in Terengganu with 277 PPS opened in Kemaman, Besut, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun, Kuala Nerus, Setiu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang.

Meanwhile, in PUTRAJAYA, a total of 135 volunteers from the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Selangor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) joined the Flood Disaster Relief Humanitarian Mission convoy to Terengganu and Kelantan.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said a total of 25 vehicles of various types were used for the aid mission with 11 of them being driven to Kelantan and the rest to Terengganu carrying supplies of necessities and food for the affected victims.

“This mission was mobilised to extend help, support and donations as well as organise work to help Immigration officers and families affected in the flood disaster that hit the two states.

“A total of 71 officers and their families have been identified or affected, with 50 officers in Terengganu and 21 officers in Kelantan,“ he said in a post on JIM’s Facebook.

Khairul Dzaimee said the department had also launched the JIM Flood Relief Fund to collect funds for people affected by the floods.

Earlier, he flagged off the mission convoy at the Immigration Department Office grounds here.-Bernama